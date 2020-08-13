Mr. Granerson Johnson, 69 years of age of Midway, FL, departed this life on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his four sons, Darhyll Johnson (Arcedra) and Gregory Johnson (Marlinda), both of Quincy, FL, Christopher Johnson, Midway, FL, Granerson R. Johnson, Jr, Washington, DC, one daughter, Deirdere Taylor (Augustus), Tampa, FL, four brothers, Rudolph Evans (Deidre), Tallahassee, FL, Sampson Campbell, Orlando, FL, Charles Peterson, Chattahoochee, FL, Johnny Johnson, Miami, FL, and two sisters Virginia Jackson, Chicago, IL and Ada Johnson, Tampa, FL. Visitation will be from 3pm - 6pm, Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00am, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, Florida. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Johnson family.

