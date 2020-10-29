1/
Mr. Harry James Cannon
Mr. Harry James Cannon, 71 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife Cora Bryant Cannon, Quincy, FL, five sons, Steven Cannon (Amelia), Ocala, FL, Harry Cannon, Jr. (Stephanie), Demond Cannon, Andre Cannon, all of Quincy, FL, Harronice Cannon, Tallahassee, FL, four daughters, Christina Cannon, Donna Cannon, Shirell Cannon, Shirron Cannon, all of Quincy, FL, 21 grands; 5 great grands. Visitation from 2pm - 6pm Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00am, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Mt. Hosea Cemetery, Quincy, Florida. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Cannon family.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Mt. Hosea Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
