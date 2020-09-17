Mr. Henry Bronson, 52 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Friday, September 11, 2020, in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: two brothers, Ronnie Bronson and Timothy Lee, both of Quincy, FL, four sisters, Doretha Murphy (Anthony), Joyce Bronson Austin (Gerald), Juanita Lee, Ada Lee, all of Quincy, FL, one step brother, Freddie Lee Bronson, Quincy, FL, two step sisters, Shirley Ree Bronson and Hazel Doss (Raymond), both of Quincy, FL. Visitation will be from 3pm - 6pm, Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00am, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Bronson family.

