SANFORD - Mr. Henry Brown, Jr. 94 years of age, of Sanford, FL, departed this life on Monday, December 9, 2019 in Sanford, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: one son, Henry Brown, III, Quincy, FL, seven daughters, Dorothy Brown, Quincy, FL, Jackie B. Kelley, Ocala, FL, Lessie Brown, Sanford, FL, Edna Brown, Bradenton, FL, Betty Eutsey, Linda Matthews (Ronald), both of Quincy, FL, Willease B. Sanders, Sanford, FL., 24 grands and a host of great grands. Visitation will be from 2pm - 6 pm, Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 1:00 pm., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Mt. Pilgrim P.B. Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Bear Creek Bethel Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Brown family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Dec. 19, 2019 to Jan. 18, 2020