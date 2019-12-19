Mr. Henry Brown, Jr

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Henry Brown, Jr.
Service Information
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL
32351
(850)-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Pilgrim P.B. Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SANFORD - Mr. Henry Brown, Jr. 94 years of age, of Sanford, FL, departed this life on Monday, December 9, 2019 in Sanford, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: one son, Henry Brown, III, Quincy, FL, seven daughters, Dorothy Brown, Quincy, FL, Jackie B. Kelley, Ocala, FL, Lessie Brown, Sanford, FL, Edna Brown, Bradenton, FL, Betty Eutsey, Linda Matthews (Ronald), both of Quincy, FL, Willease B. Sanders, Sanford, FL., 24 grands and a host of great grands. Visitation will be from 2pm - 6 pm, Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 1:00 pm., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Mt. Pilgrim P.B. Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Bear Creek Bethel Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Brown family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Dec. 19, 2019 to Jan. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.