Mr. Joseph Johnson, 90 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Quincy, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: three sons, Curtis Johnson, Ivory Johnson, Joseph Johnson, Jr, all of Quincy, FL, five daughters, Carolyn Johnson, Sheran Johnson, Diane Paul (Andre), Harriette Johnson, Tiashanna Johnson, all of Quincy, FL, three brothers, Willie C. Johnson, S. W. Johnson, Albert Johnson, all of Quincy, FL, two sisters, Alice Williams, Tallahassee, FL, Mary Moore, Quincy, FL, 20 grand; 22 great grands. Visitation was from 4pm-6pm, Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life was 12pm, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Mark Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida provided the service for the Johnson.

