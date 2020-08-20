1/
Mr. Lester Davis Jr.
Mr. Lester Davis, Jr, 65 years of age of Madison, FL, departed this life on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: one son, Lamare Tyrone Davis(Daphne), two daughters, Clarissa Davis, Tallahassee, FL, Chereka Davis, Attapulgus, GA, one sister, Theretha Weston, Quincy, FL, three brothers, Andrew George, Columbus, GA, John Weston, Quincy, FL, Ulysses Robinson, Ocala, FL, and 11 grands; 1 great grand. Visitation will be 3pm - 6pm, Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00am, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Greenshade Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Davis family.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Greenshade Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
