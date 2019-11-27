QUINCY- Mr. Mose Goldwire, Jr. 83 years of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Quincy, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: three sons, Reginald Goldwire, Quincy, FL, Wesley Goldwire (Lalisa), Midway, FL, Ricky Goldwire (Tasha), Quincy, FL, two daughters, Jenniene Jackson (Lonnie), Wesley Chapel, FL, Carolyn Marsha (Billy), Quincy, FL, 11 grands; 3 great grands. Visitation will be from 2pm - 6 pm, Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at New Bethel AME Church, Quincy, FL with burial at St. John Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Goldwire family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Nov. 27 to Dec. 26, 2019