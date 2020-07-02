1/
Mr. Oscar Lee "Chubby" Rogers
Mr. Oscar Lee Rogers, affectionally known as "Chubby", 86 yrs of age, departed this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Edna Barthell Rogers, Atlanta, GA, two daughters, Harriet (John) Pete, Quincy, FL, Gilda (Marc) Weaks, Detroit, MI, two sons, Gerod (Margo) Rogers, Tallahassee, FL, Garrick Rogers, Dallas, TX, one brother, Carl Rogers, Quincy, FL, three stepchildren, Theodore Ingram III, Atlanta, GA, Augusta (Detira) Robinson, Bonaire, GA, Shounda(Michael) Cole, Zion, IL, 2 grands; 3 great-grands. Visitation from 2pm-6pm, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida. A celebration of life will be 12pm, June 28, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Rogers family.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
