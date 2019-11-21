QUINCY - Mr. Peter Jasper Sailor 93, years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in Quincy, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Janie Mae Sailor, Quincy, FL, five sons, Jasper Sailor, Jr.(Gwendolyn), Johnny Sailor (Stellar), Jimmy Sailor( Cathryn), all of Quincy, FL, Wesley Martin(Darlene), Ronnie Martin(Sebrina), both of Maryland, four daughters, Barbara Murray(Charles), Greensboro, FL, Gladys Yvonne Sailor, Marie Sailor, both of Quincy, FL, Rose Wilson (David), Tallahassee, FL and 18 grands; 26 great-grands. Visitation was from 2 pm - 6 pm, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life was 1:30 pm., Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Antioch M.B. Church; Quincy, Florida burial was at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida provided the service for the Sailor family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Nov. 21 to Dec. 20, 2019