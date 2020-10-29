1/1
Mr. Tony Lenard Jones
Mr. Tony Lenard Jones, 63 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He left to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Willie Mae Jones, Quincy, FL, mother, Christine Jones, Quincy, FL, two sons, Damien Jones and Marlon Jones, both of Tallahassee, FL, two daughters, Tonya Jones, Tallahassee, FL, Damesha Jones, Quincy, FL, one brother, Gregory Jones, Quincy, FL, two sisters, Brenda Swain and Audrey Martin (Richard), both of Tallahassee, FL, and 3 grands. A Private Viewing was Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life was at 1:00pm, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the services for the Jones family.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
