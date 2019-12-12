Mr. Wendell Hodges

Service Information
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL
32351
(850)-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Joe Ferlito Recreation Center
122 N. Graves St.
Quincy, FL
Obituary
QUINCY - Mr. Wendell Hodges, 50 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. He leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Betty Hodges, Quincy, FL, father, John Hodges, Quincy, FL, two sons, Avery Hodges, Live Oak, FL, Wendell D. Hodges, Jr., Chattahoochee, FL, one daughter, Chotsani Mike, Tallahassee, FL, 1 grand. Aunt that assisted in his rearing, Frances Harrell. Visitation will be from 2pm - 6pm, Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 2pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Joe Ferlito Recreation Center, 122 N. Graves St., Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Homes of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Hodges family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Dec. 12, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020
