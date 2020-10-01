1/1
Mrs. Bessie Kenon Green
Mrs. Bessie Kenon Green, 88 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Quincy, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one son, Bernard Green (Mary), Miramar, FL, four daughters, Margaret Hines and Shirley Green Knight (Arzie), both of Quincy, FL, Betty McKay (Allen), Tallahassee, FL, Wanda Jett (Lawrence), Blythewood, S.C., four brothers, Nathaniel Kenon (Patricia), Dwight Kenon, Willie Kenon, Floyd Kenon, all of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, seven sisters, Catherine Williams (Felix), Vanessa Grant, Marjorie Boston (John), Regina Tillman (Willie), all of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Shirley Kenon and Maybelle Green (Robert), both of Dania Beach, FL, Mildred Fox, Jacksonville, FL, 7 grands; 4 gr.grands; 1 gr.gr.grand, 2 sister-in-laws, Della Green, Tampa, FL, Sarah Robinson, Quincy, FL. Visitation will be from 3pm - 5pm, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00am, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Mt. Hosea Cemetery, Quincy, FL. There will be No Repast. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Green family

Published in Gadsden County Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
