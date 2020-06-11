Mrs. Bora A. Crawford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mrs. Bora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Bora A. Crawford, 55 years of age of Quincy, Florida departed this life on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Quincy, Florida. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her husband, Moses Crawford, Jr, Quincy, FL, mother, Mary C. Moody, Quincy, FL, two brothers, Oscar Moody, Jr. (Beverly), Edward Smith (Adrienne), both of Quincy, FL, four sisters, Shelia Crittenden (James), Lisa Ann Moody, Phyllis Bostick (Larkeith), all of Quincy, FL, Felicia Rouse (Joe), Belle Glade, FL, a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 2pm - 7pm, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Williams Family Cemetery, Quincy, Florida. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Crawford family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Williams Family Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved