Mrs. Bora A. Crawford, 55 years of age of Quincy, Florida departed this life on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Quincy, Florida. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her husband, Moses Crawford, Jr, Quincy, FL, mother, Mary C. Moody, Quincy, FL, two brothers, Oscar Moody, Jr. (Beverly), Edward Smith (Adrienne), both of Quincy, FL, four sisters, Shelia Crittenden (James), Lisa Ann Moody, Phyllis Bostick (Larkeith), all of Quincy, FL, Felicia Rouse (Joe), Belle Glade, FL, a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 2pm - 7pm, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Williams Family Cemetery, Quincy, Florida. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Crawford family.

