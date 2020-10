Mrs. Catherine Moore, 79 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. Visitation will be from 2pm - 5pm, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at The Mortuary,Quincy, FL. A Burial will be held 11:00am, Thursday, just the immediate family at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Moore family.

