Mrs. Flossie Johnson
Ms. Flossie Johnson, 85 years of age of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: five sons, Bishop Willie C. Green (Diane), Quincy, FL, Isaac Green (Annie), Madison, FL, Pastor Joseph Green, Sr. (Juanita), Midway, FL, Deacon Johnny Green, James Earl Green, both of Quincy, FL, 6 daughters, Missionary Retha Norris, Tequilla Lockwood, both of Quincy, FL, Missionary Patricia Williams (Pastor Daniel), Gretna, FL, Uganda Harris, Tallahassee, FL, Shonda Harris, St. Petersburg, FL, Quelynn Harris, Jacksonville, FL, 1 sister, Vera Mae Wooten, Quincy, FL and caregiver, Elder Ron Green, Quincy, FL, a host of grands and great-grands. Visitation will be from 3p.m.-6p.m., Friday at Quincy and Community Deliverance COGIC, Quincy, FL. A celebration of life will be 1:00p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 on the grounds of New Life Ministries, Quincy, FL. and urial will be at HillCrest Cemetery in Quincy. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Green family.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Quincy and Community Deliverance COGIC
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
New Life Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
