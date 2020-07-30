1/
Mrs. Hattie Mae Zeigler
Mrs. Hattie Mae Zeigler, 76 years of age of Quincy, FL departed this life on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one son, Dexter Kenon(Cynthia), Quincy, FL, three stepsons, Elyon Zeigler(Varessa), Columbus, GA, Randall Zeigler, Quincy, FL, Cleveland Zeigler(Jackie), Killeen, TX. A celebration of life will be 9:00am, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. John Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Zeigler family.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
