Mrs. Mary Frances Mathews
Mrs. Mary Frances Mathews, 98 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Quincy, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: three sons, Gregory Mathews, Quincy, FL, Frank Mathews(Edna), Thomasville, GA, Leon Mathews (Arlene), Lakewood, CA, four daughters, Ruby Mathews, Mary Morrison, Angela Mathews, Mary M. Smith (Harold), all of Quincy, FL and a host of grands. Visitation will be from 3pm - 6pm, Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00am. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Mary M.B. Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Mathews family.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Mary M.B. Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
