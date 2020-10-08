Mrs. Mary Lou McClenton, Quincy, FL, 46 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Quincy, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: husband, Zachariah McClenton, Quincy, FL, one son, Zachariah McClenton, Jr., Quincy, FL, two daughters, Zariya McClenton, Antwaniya McClenton, both of Quincy, FL, mother, Mary Lee Johnson, Quincy, FL, five sisters, Pearl Harris, Shirley Banks, Nellie Howard, Lillie Turner, Lorine Paul (Terrance), all of Quincy, FL, one sister-in-law, Kristie Moore, Quincy, FL. Visitation will be from 4pm - 6pm, Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 1:00pm, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Memory Garden, Tallahassee, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the McClenton family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store