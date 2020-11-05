1/1
Mrs. Susie Brown Stafford
Susie Brown Stafford, 74, departed this life on the morning of October 25, 2020 at Riverside
Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia. Homegoing services will be 11:00 am
Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary located at 18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy.
Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3 – 7 pm at Bradwell Mortuary.
Susie will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Stafford. Family
members left to cherish her memories are her daughters Tatayana Smith, Quincy and Alisa
Stafford-Rodgers and her husband William, Newport News, VA; her last surviving sibling – sister, Alice Williams; grandsons, Jacquez Smith, Norfolk, VA and Dub Rodgers & his wife Desiree, Williamsburg, VA; and three great-grandchildren Aniyah, Arin and Alivia

Published in Gadsden County Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
Funeral services provided by
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
