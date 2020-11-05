Susie Brown Stafford, 74, departed this life on the morning of October 25, 2020 at Riverside

Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia. Homegoing services will be 11:00 am

Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary located at 18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy.

Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3 – 7 pm at Bradwell Mortuary.

Susie will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Stafford. Family

members left to cherish her memories are her daughters Tatayana Smith, Quincy and Alisa

Stafford-Rodgers and her husband William, Newport News, VA; her last surviving sibling – sister, Alice Williams; grandsons, Jacquez Smith, Norfolk, VA and Dub Rodgers & his wife Desiree, Williamsburg, VA; and three great-grandchildren Aniyah, Arin and Alivia



