Mrs. Ida Hoggins Favors, 86 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two sons, Franklin Lamar Scott (Margaret), Shreveport, Louisiana, Willie Favors, Jr. (Fairy), Jacksonville, FL, two daughters, Loretta Monroe (William), Quincy, FL, Denise Lewis (Rogers)Jr., Havana, FL, one brother, John Hoggins, Quincy, FL, 21 grands; 45 great-grands; 1 great-great grand. Visitation was from 5pm-6pm and the Wake was from 6pm-7pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life was 10:00am, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Hebron Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida provided the service for the Favors family.

