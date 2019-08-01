GRETNA - Ms. Bernice Rollinson Murray, 62 years of age, departed this life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Gertna, FL. She leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Sherissa Cobbs, Amanda Palm-Marshall (Mikel), both of Quincy, FL, one brother, Ben Rollinson, Quincy, FL, four sisters, Geneva Edwards (K.D.), Sarah Lee, Edna Bryant (Michael), Ivy Bradwell (Larry), all of Quincy, FL, a special friend, Charles Hayes, Jr., Gretna, FL, 8 grands; 1 great-grand. Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4 PM - 7 PM, at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at New Bethel A.M.E., Quincy, FL with Sunnyvale Cemetery, of Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the MURRAY family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, 2019