Ms. Evelyn Deloris "City" House
Ms. Evelyn Delois House, 68 yrs of age, of Quincy, FL, transitioned on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Lake Mary, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her brother, Amos House, of Chicago, IL, sister Patricia Hyler (Larry) of Lake Mary, FL, Nieces, LaTonya and Nekia; nephew, Neil-Anthony; great nephews, Jaylen, Anthony and Neil; great nieces, Devyn and Amelia; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and devoted friends. A memorial service will be from 4pm-7pm, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home, Quincy, FL. Arrangements are being entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, FL.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Memorial service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
