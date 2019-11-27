QUIINCY - Ms. Jeanette Goldwire, 79 years of age of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Friday, November 22, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: a devoted partner, Jeremiah Vickers, Quincy, FL, two sons, Reginald Goldwire, Quincy, FL, Wesley Goldwire (Lalisa), Midway, FL, one daughter, Jenniene Jackson (Lonnie), Wesley Chapel, FL, two sisters, Katie Baker, Quincy, FL, Bettye Davis, St. Petersburg, FL, 9 grands; 3 great-grands. Visitation will be from 2pm - 6 pm, Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Mortuary. A Celebration of life will be 1:00 pm., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at New Bethel AME Church, Quincy, FL with burial at St. John Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Goldwire family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Nov. 2 to Dec. 26, 2019