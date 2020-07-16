Ms. Vonce Akins, 86 years of age, of Quincy, FL departed this life on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two sons, Edward Lamar Akins (Jeanette), Hilton Akins (Betty), both of Quincy, FL, one daughter, Linda Roberts (Jerome), Quincy, FL, two sisters, Arlether Johnson, Quincy, FL, Viola Smith, Tallahassee, FL, one step son, Reginald Akins, 1 step daughter, Dale Akins, both of Miramar, FL, 2 sister-in-laws, Clyde Mae Harris, Quincy, FL, Arletha Allen, Cleveland, OH, 10 grands; 13 great grands. Visitation will be from 2pm -6pm, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 10:00am, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Akins family.

