Elliott Sons Funeral Home 2524 Lumpkin Road Augusta , GA 30906 (706)-793-0123

Hephzibah, GA – MSGT Jerome Love, 80, entered into rest on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

MSGT Love graduated from Carter Paramore High School in Quincy, FL, and received a Certificate from Augusta Technical College. He retired from the US Army as a Master Sergeant E8 after 24 years of service. He worked as a realtor for Nordahl Realty, as well as Channel 12 News. He enjoyed golf, and domestic and international travel.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Minnie Rittman Love; sisters, Katherine Love and Geraldine Love Crooms; and brother, Luis Love.

Left to cherish his memories is his loving wife, Patricia Love; daughters, Stephanie Love, Gennaro Love Smith (Tyrun Sr.), Lori Love Taylor (Darryl), Karen Love McWhite (Clinton), and Alisha Love; sister, Amy Lee Love Washington; brothers, James Love (Sandra), John Love, Lamar Love (Eva), and Gary Love; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the , a cause he supported throughout his life.

Funeral Services were conducted on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Elliott Sons Funeral Home Chapel, 2524 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA 30906. Pastor Eva Love officiated the service. Interment took place at Tallahassee National Cemetery on Monday, February 3, 2020.

