Nancy Emily Clark Flournoy, of Quincy, Florida died at Pruitt Health Care Center in Tallahassee, Leon County, Florida on Thursday, July 17, 2020 after recently being diagnosed with COVID-19.
She was born at her maternal grandparents' home on Sunday Lane, Old Mt. Pleasant, Gadsden County, Florida on March 19, 1944 to Reuben Byron and Emma Lily "Emily" Sunday Clark. Emily was 6 months pregnant when Byron left for overseas duty in December 1943. Nancy was 15 months old when her daddy returned home from WWII service in Italy with the U.S. Army Air Corps. It was quite an adjustment for the little girl to have this handsome young man appear in her life. Only then was their little family was complete. Nancy lived on the Clark farm in Hardaway until her marriage and she moved to Lake Talquin.
She attended Greensboro Elementary School her first 4 years and graduated from Quincy High School and Massey Business School in Jacksonville. Nancy retired from the Florida Department of Agriculture's Seed Laboratory following 33 years of service as the Bureau Chief's secretary. She was the loving and devoted wife of Robert Clyde "Bobby" Flournoy whom she married on April 11, 1965.
Nancy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and aunt. She was known for her smile and compassion for others. As a 6th generation Clark in Gadsden County, she had too many Clark cousins to even begin to know them all. Nancy grew up a member of the Greensboro Baptist Church and during the past years attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Quincy. She was a member of the West Gadsden Historical Society and enjoyed attending functions where she was able to see friends from years ago.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, father & mother-in-law Milton Clyde and Anna Lao Flournoy, grandparents Reuben Sevier and Ellen Poythress Clark and Thomas Edwin and Lilla Loyless Sunday, and brother-in-law Edward Hollis "Eddie" Craig. She is survived by sisters Linda Smith (James) of Dogtown, FL and Judith Anne "Judy" Craig of Macon, GA; brother-in-law Steve Flournoy (Annette) and sisters-in-law Janice Maxwell (Walter) of Quincy and Adelaide Lockett of Jacksonville. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including a special great nephew, Hollis Edward Craig of Perry, GA, as well as special devoted lifelong friends Ann Clark Bryant, Jo-Nell Bartlett Culverson, and Patsy Lamb Pitts.
For the past 2 years Nancy resided at Magnolia House Assisted Living in Quincy. There she made many new friends and enjoyed every day of living there. The family would like to thank Executive Director Amanda Watson and all the staff for the care and comfort given to Nancy.
In consideration of the current pandemic, a private graveside service and interment was held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy. No memorial service is being held at the present time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the West Gadsden Historical Society, P.O. Box 94, Greensboro, Florida 32330, or your favorite charity
.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL (850) 627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.