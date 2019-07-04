Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ned Burgess, Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ned Burgess, Sr., 61 of Quincy, transitioned from labor to reward on Thursday June 27,2019 in Quincy, FL. Funeral Services will be on July 6, 2019 at 12pm, at New Bethel A.M. E. Church in Quincy; burial following at Byrd Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife Angela Jenkins Burgess, son Ned Burgess, Jr., three daughters Shameka (Albert) Burgess, Nedrika Burgess and Trinity Burgess all of Quincy, Fl., and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and sorrowing friends. Visitation will be Friday July 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. Until 7:00 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home and Saturday from 9:00 am until the hour of service at the sanctuary. Evans Funeral Home is located at 110 South 9th Street in Quincy, Florida and is also in charge of all funeral arrangements. Published in Gadsden County Times from July 4 to Aug. 3, 2019

