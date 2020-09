Otha Walker, 80, of Sycamore, died on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Quincy, Florida. He was a lifelong member of Salem African Methodist Episcopal Church of Greensboro. Graveside service will be 10 AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Greensboro Community Cemetery on Earnest Road. Viewing will be from 4 PM to 7 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary of Quincy (850-627-3700). He is survived by his wife, Louise Walker; son, Cedric A. Walker; daughter, Jennell Walker Peeples; grandchildren, Keisha Campbell, Cedric J. Walker, Ronderick Walker and Omesha Peacock; great-grandchildren, Alona, Aniya and Kayla; siblings, Elouise Daniels, Odell Walker, S. W. Walker (Carrie), Jenkins Walker, Carol Murray (William), Thomas Walker and Glenn Walker; sisters-in-law, Alzada Moultry, Betty Broadnax and Rosa Jackson; brothers-in-law, Anthony Jackson and Rayford Jackson; aunt, Catherine Gainous and uncle, Henry Gainous. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, church members and friends who will dearly miss his presence.



