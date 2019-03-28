Patricia Johnson
Patricia A. Johnson, 68 years young of Quincy, Floridam transitioned from this life Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born Patricia Ann Johnson, September 5, 1949, in Galveston, Texas, Patricia was the second eldest daughter of Mary Lee Miers and Bowman Bob. She is survived by her youngest son, Daymon Bernard Simmons and two step daughters, Amanda and Shakira Johnson. Her eldest son, Eric Bernard Simmons passed over in 1993. Patricia cherished the blessings fathered by her two sons. Her grandchildren include Eric Timothy Simmons, Dione MacLaine Simmons, Damyon Rashard Simmons, and Daynah Le'Joi Simmons, Doryan Deshawn Simmons. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Eryck & Julianna Rose.
She was memorialized by family and friends on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019, at 12:00 PM at Lifesong Funeral Home, 20 S. Duval St. in Quincy, FL 32351.?
Lifesong Funerals & Cremation
20 Duval Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-1111
Published in Gadsden County Times on Mar. 28, 2019