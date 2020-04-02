Jackie Butler
Paul Jackson "Jackie" Butler, 75, of Quincy, passed away on March 29, 2020 at Westminster Oaks in Tallahassee. He is preceded in death by his parents, B. and Elizabeth Butler; and two brothers, Edwin and Gene Butler.
Jackie was born and raised in Quincy, FL and graduated from Quincy High School. He was a member of Santa Clara Baptist Church where he served as Deacon.
Jackie is survived by one aunt, Barbara Jean Tharpe; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy. A memorial service at Santa Clara Baptist Church is being planned for friends after the Coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Lifesong (lifesongfunerals.com or 850/627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Apr. 2 to May 1, 2020