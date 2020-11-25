1/1
Pleasant Mae Atkins Fisher
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pleasant Mae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pleasant Mae Atkins Fisher, 94 years of age, a retired educator and civic leader in Gadsden County, passed away quietly on Friday, November 20, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family. Pleasant Mae Atkins Fisher was born in Quincy, Florida on February 1, 1926 to the late Jenny Atkins. She was the youngest of seven children. She was a faithful servant of Greenshade A.M.E. Church in Quincy, Florida.
Survivors who will forever cherish her memory and legacy are her loving husband, Julius Fisher of Quincy, Florida; one devoted daughter, Juliette Fisher Jackson of Midway, Florida; one adoring granddaughter, Racquel Denise Harrell (Oscar) of Tallahassee, Florida; two precious great-granddaughters, Niyla Denise Harrell and Julisa Denise Harrell of Tallahassee Florida; loving nieces, nephews, godchildren, and extended family and dear friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary Chapel (18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy, Florida) from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Graveside funeral service will be Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 1:30 pm, at Sunnyvale Cemetery (S. Stewart St. Quincy, Florida). Services rendered by Strong and Jones Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
Send Flowers
NOV
29
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Sunnyvale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved