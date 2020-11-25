Pleasant Mae Atkins Fisher, 94 years of age, a retired educator and civic leader in Gadsden County, passed away quietly on Friday, November 20, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family. Pleasant Mae Atkins Fisher was born in Quincy, Florida on February 1, 1926 to the late Jenny Atkins. She was the youngest of seven children. She was a faithful servant of Greenshade A.M.E. Church in Quincy, Florida.

Survivors who will forever cherish her memory and legacy are her loving husband, Julius Fisher of Quincy, Florida; one devoted daughter, Juliette Fisher Jackson of Midway, Florida; one adoring granddaughter, Racquel Denise Harrell (Oscar) of Tallahassee, Florida; two precious great-granddaughters, Niyla Denise Harrell and Julisa Denise Harrell of Tallahassee Florida; loving nieces, nephews, godchildren, and extended family and dear friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary Chapel (18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy, Florida) from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Graveside funeral service will be Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 1:30 pm, at Sunnyvale Cemetery (S. Stewart St. Quincy, Florida). Services rendered by Strong and Jones Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store