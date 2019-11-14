Ramona J.C. Singleton

Guest Book
  •  
    - Geraldine Akins-Dixon
  • "Please accept our deepest condolences. We will continue to..."
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with each of you. Take care."
    - Cecelia Brown McMillan
Service Information
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL
32353
(850)-627-3700
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bear Creek Bethel M.B. church
Obituary
Quincy - Ramona J. C. Singleton, 59 of Quincy, died on Saturday, November 2, in Quincy. She was a member of Bear Creek Bethel M.B. Church where her service was 11 AM, Saturday, November 9, with interment in the Sunnyvale Cemetery . Viewing was from 3 to 7 PM, Friday, November 8 at Bradwell Mortuary. She is survived by her husband, William Singleton; daughter, Brenteysha Houston, son, Shelton Turner, Jr.; mother, Elma Ford Cummings; brother, Henry Lee Cummings, Jr.; granddaughter, Ranicia Turner; uncle, Auburn Ford, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Gussie Lee, Christine Moore, Maggie Singleton, Pamela Weeks and Janet Stafford; brothers-in-law, Alfonza Singleton, Vinnie Singleton, Etheridge Singleton, Charles Moore and Robert Stafford.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Nov. 14 to Dec. 13, 2019
