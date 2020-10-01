Rev. Dr. Larryisaac F. Scott, I departed this life at Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, FL September 21, 2020 after a short illness. Born in Cleveland, OH March 24, 1954 to the late Enos and Helen Scott. Rev. Dr. Scott was a preacher, pastor and teacher of the Gospel for 45 years beginning in Little Rock, AR. He has pastored churches in Ohio, North and South Florida, which include 8 years at First Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church Quincy.
During this extensive span of spiritual service, Dr. Scott was known throughout the country for his very unique, spirit-filled preaching ability, teaching, vocal gift, and outstanding personality. But most affectionately, known as a man with a Servant's heart for God's people and is a friend to mankind, "meeting no strangers".
In May 2015, he was acknowledged for his lifetime achievements in the ministerial and pastoral field by receiving an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity Degree by The Jacksonville Baptist Theological Seminary.
Cherishing his memory includes his devoted wife, Clarice of 40 years, their children: Joshua (Traci), Larryissac II (Ranina) and I'ssha. Other children include Tamara, Troy, Lonica, Antwan and Kimbria. Siblings: Wendy, Enos (Adrienne), William, David (Barbara) and Gail (Jimmy). Other survivors include an extensive family, too numerous to detail but will be acknowledged in the formal obituary. The celebratory services will be held _________________
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2ND, 2020
5:00 PM -7:00 PM |WALK THROUGH VIEWING
First Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church
1030 Martin Luther King Blvd, Quincy, FL 32351
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3RD, 2020
10:00 AM- 11:00 AM | WALK THROUGH VIEWING
11:30 AM |CELEBRATORY WORSHIP
Old West Enrichment Center
2344 Lake Bradford Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32310
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10TH, 2020
10:00 AM-12:00 PM | WALK THROUGH VIEWING
1:00 PM|CELEBRATORY WORSHIP
Roanoke Missionary Baptist Church
1320 Douglass Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Services Entrusted to:
Precious Memories, Home for Funerals
Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr. & JaRod D. Anderson
Licensed Funeral Directors/Embalmers
2619 S. Meridian St. Tallahassee, FL 32301
Phone: (850) 576-4144
Fax: (850) 219-9150
Email: preciousmemorieshff@gmail.com