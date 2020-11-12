Reverend Daniel W. Hall, 81, of Quincy, Florida, departed this life on Friday, November 6, 2020. A native of Gadsden County, he moved to New York in 1964 where he pursued a professional career as a middle school teacher. Upon returning to Quincy, he rejoined Tanner Chapel AME Church where he served faithfully until he was called into ministry and assigned to pastor Bethel AME Church, Bristol, FL. Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy. Viewing will be 3:00 to 7:00 pm, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary, 18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy.

Survivors include his wife, Mary C. Hall, Quincy; daughter, Sandra Hall Wallace, Conyers, GA;

brother, Elijah Hall, Quincy, FL; sister, Betty Wright, Bloomfield, CT; son-in-law, Gregory Ingram, Mableton, GA; and grandchildren Taj A. Daniel Hall-Harris, Taja T. Ingram and Miriam T. Ingram.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store