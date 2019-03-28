Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard H Combs. View Sign

Richard H. Combs, 71, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at his home in Tallahassee after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathy Combs.

Rick was born April 9, 1947 in Sydney, Nebraska, to Myrle and Elaine Hoffman. At the age of seven his mother remarried a widower, Major John Combs of the US Air Force. Rick and the family of 8 moved approximately every two years. He loved to spend summers at his father's family farm. He graduated from McLean High School in Virginia in 1965.

Rick entered the University of Florida, becoming a lifelong GATOR, and graduated in 1969 with a degree in political science (or General Bull as he described it). He then entered the United States Army Infantry and served in Vietnam as an Infantry Platoon Leader. After leaving the army Rick attended the University of Florida law school on the G. I. Bill. While in law school, he interned in the 4th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's office. There he found a career that became his passion, as a prosecutor for the State of Florida.

After graduating Rick moved to the Orlando 9th Judicial Circuit office where he worked from 1972 to 1982. While working there he met and instantly fell in love with Kathy Taylor of Perry, Florida. Until the day he passed he felt totally blessed to have Kathy in his life. They were married in January 1977, and were blessed with a daughter, Shelly, in September 1978.

In 1982 Rick transferred to the 2nd Judicial Circuit State Attorney's office to be closer to Kathy's large family. He was assigned to head the branch office in Gadsden and Liberty counties where he found career-long (44 years) enjoyment in working in the "outlying" counties. In 1987 Rick and Kathy welcomed their second daughter, Amanda (Mandy). In 2012 Rick was recognized for his work by the FPAA with the Gene Berry Award. Rick was highly respected in the legal profession by the many attorneys, judges, and other staff with whom he worked.

Rick enjoyed all college sports and, though he was a Gator first, he supported and attended many FSU games as well as those of local teams. He loved playing golf after work in Quincy, and also loved softball, basketball, and fishing. He spent many years coaching youth sports, especially girls fast-pitch softball, in which he found great joy. As a lifelong servant, Rick was active in the community and his church, Saint Paul's UMC. He taught Sunday School and loved his class, New Horizons. He felt blessed to serve on many church missions teams. He served in Kiwanis Club of Quincy where he was past-president and a major fundraiser for their various charitable pursuits. Most recently he served in Northside Kiwanis.

Rick is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathy, his two daughters Shelly Roberts (David) of Atlanta and Mandy Combs of Tallahassee, and his deeply loved grandchildren Christian, Jack, Adriana, and Lydia, his stepmother Carol Hoffman of Denver, CO and special sister-in-law Sherry Harvey of Dekle Beach, FL. He is also survived by sisters Deana Goff of Clearwater, Laura Schiavon of Eustis, and Sally Combs, Susan Jones (Randy) and brother Tom Combs (Therese), all of Tallahassee, and many nephews and nieces and in-laws.

A Memorial Service and Visitation were held Tuesday, March 26, at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church. A private interment ceremony was held at the Tallahassee National Ceremony. Lifesong (

