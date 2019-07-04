Mr. Robert Dean Henry, 76 years of age of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Quincy, FL He leaves to cherish his precious memories a wife, Jean Henry, two sons, Alvin Henry, Greensboro, FL, David Henry, Grand Ridge, FL, two sisters, Orenettia Todd, Miami, FL, Mary Smith, Gretna, FL, and 4 grands. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witness Church, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the HENRY family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from July 4 to Aug. 3, 2019