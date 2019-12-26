Robert Lee Jackson Sr., 72 of Chattahoochee, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Tallahassee. He was a member of Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church. Service will be 12 NOON Saturday, December 28, 2019 at West Gadsden Middle School. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy (850-627-3700). He is survived by his loving wife, Gail Rittman Jackson of Chattahoochee; his children, RoShannon Daniel (Wayne) of Tallahassee, Bianca Jackson of Alexandria, VA and Elizabeth Jackson of Tallahassee; his brother, O'Neal Jackson (Joyce) of Tallahassee; his sister, Jackie Jackson Coleman of Tallahassee and his mother-in-law, Barbara Rittman of Quincy. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 25, 2020