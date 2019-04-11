Roger Ashburn

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Ashburn.

Roger Ashburn
Roger Ashburn, 79, passed away Friday, March 22,2019. A memorial service was held on Monday, April 8, at Thomas memorial Baptist Church. Roger was a builder and contractor and worked for Gadsden County as a building inspector prior to retirement. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ashburn; and a brother; Robert Gary Ashburn of Crawfordville. In lieu of flowers make donations to The of Florida, kidneyfl.org. Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Funeral Home
Independent Funeral Home
211 E. Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-1529
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Gadsden County Times on Apr. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.