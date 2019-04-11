Roger Ashburn
Roger Ashburn, 79, passed away Friday, March 22,2019. A memorial service was held on Monday, April 8, at Thomas memorial Baptist Church. Roger was a builder and contractor and worked for Gadsden County as a building inspector prior to retirement. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ashburn; and a brother; Robert Gary Ashburn of Crawfordville. In lieu of flowers make donations to The of Florida, kidneyfl.org. Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Independent Funeral Home
211 E. Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-1529
Published in Gadsden County Times on Apr. 11, 2019