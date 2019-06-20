Mr. Roger Odell Staley, 58 years of age, of Midway, FL departed this life on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Midway, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, four brothers, Jonathan Staley, Midway, FL, Barry Staley, Barney Staley, both of Tallahassee, FL, Sean Staley, Knoxville, TN, two sisters, Gwendolyn Staley, Natalie Rosier, both of Midway, FL, stepmopther, Teresa Staley, Tallahassee, FL. A celebration of life will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Elizabeth Poplar Springs Church, Tallahassee, FL with burial at St. John Cemetery, Midway, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Staley family.
Published in Gadsden County Times on June 20, 2019