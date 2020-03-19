Rosa Mary Robinson Miguel

Service Information
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL
32351
(850)-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Hebron AME Church
1730 St. Hebron Rd
Quincy, FL
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Hebron AME Church Cemetery
1730 St. Hebron Rd
Quincy, FL
View Map
Obituary
Ms. Rosa Mary Robinson-Miguel, 65 years of age, of Greensboro, FL, departed this life on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. Visitation will be from 3 pm- 6 pm, Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Hebron AME Church an burial at Church's Cemetery, 1730 St. Hebron Rd., Quincy, FL Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Miguel family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Mar. 19 to Apr. 18, 2020
