Ms. Rosa Mary Robinson-Miguel, 65 years of age, of Greensboro, FL, departed this life on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. Visitation will be from 3 pm- 6 pm, Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Hebron AME Church an burial at Church's Cemetery, 1730 St. Hebron Rd., Quincy, FL Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Miguel family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Mar. 19 to Apr. 18, 2020