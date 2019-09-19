Mr. Rosevelt Coward, 85 years of age of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Quincy, FL. He leaves to cherish his memories: 2 daughters, Marva Coward, Quincy, FL, Marsha Moore (Gerard), of Mt. Pleasant, FL, three sisters, Earnestine Shaw, of Fayetteville, N.C., Laura Mae Holloway (Sam), Essie Childress, both of Quincy, FL, and 7 grands; 15 great grands. Visitation will be from 2pm -7pm, Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home will be providing the service for the Coward family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Sept. 19 to Oct. 18, 2019