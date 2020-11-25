Ruby Nell Vickers Lanier, 87, of Gretna, Florida, departed this life on Monday, November 9, 2020. A native of Gadsden County she was a member of Beulah Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Services were held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Bradwell Memorial Chapel, Quincy with burial at St Paul PB Church Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Fred Lanier, Gretna; sons, Milton Lanier Sr. (Mary), Ronnie Lanier, Sr., and Anthony Lanier, all of Gretna, FL; and brothers, John Vickers (Kate), Jacksonville, FL, James Vickers (Marlean) and Willie Vickers, Columbia, South Carolina.
