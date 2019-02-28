Ruetine Gallon, 96 of the Sycamore Community, passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at home. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Quincy. A memorial service will be held in her honor, 1 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall, 118 Spooner Road, Quincy, Florida, 32351, with a repast to follow. She is survived by her son, James Gallon III of Quincy, Florida, her daughter and grandson, Rudella Gallon and Antonio L. Jimenez, both of Mount Vernon, NY. Bradwell Mortuary of Quincy was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Feb. 28, 2019