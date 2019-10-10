Runella Williams

Guest Book
  • "Jawua I pray that God continues to hold you close during..."
    - Dr. Kim Ardley
  • "My thoughts & prayers are with your daughter, Jawau & the..."
    - Patricia Howard & Family
  • "Ruuuuuuuu... this is how I always greeted your whether in..."
    - Tameka Richardson
  •  
    - Phylisa Johnson
  • "Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted...."
    - Linda Albritton
Service Information
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL
32351
(850)-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Beulah Hill M.B. Church
Gretna, FL
Obituary
GRETNA- Ms. Runella Williams, 54 of Gretna, FL, departed this life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one daughter, Jawua Young, Gretna, FL, father, John Henry Williams (Loretha), Gretna, FL, two sisters, Rosetta W. Blake (Randolph), Gretna, FL, Donshea McNealy (Nathaniel), Quincy, FL, two brothers, John Williams, Jr., Gretna, FL, Terrance Williams (Shica), Quincy, FL. Visitation was from 2pm - 6 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life was 11am, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Beulah Hill M.B. Church, Gretna, FL with burial at St. Paul Cemetery, Gretna, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida provided the service for the Williams family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Oct. 10 to Nov. 9, 2019
