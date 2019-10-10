GRETNA- Ms. Runella Williams, 54 of Gretna, FL, departed this life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one daughter, Jawua Young, Gretna, FL, father, John Henry Williams (Loretha), Gretna, FL, two sisters, Rosetta W. Blake (Randolph), Gretna, FL, Donshea McNealy (Nathaniel), Quincy, FL, two brothers, John Williams, Jr., Gretna, FL, Terrance Williams (Shica), Quincy, FL. Visitation was from 2pm - 6 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life was 11am, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Beulah Hill M.B. Church, Gretna, FL with burial at St. Paul Cemetery, Gretna, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida provided the service for the Williams family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Oct. 10 to Nov. 9, 2019