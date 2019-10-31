Samuel David "Sammy" Hanna, 55, of Hosford went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born December 13, 1963, and was proceeded in death by his parents, Wayne and Dora Hanna of Greensboro, Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Stacy Hanna and their daughter McKenzie of Hosford, Florida; daughters Carrie Kelley (husband Jamie) of Columbia, AL, Samantha Taylor (fiancé Michael Mills) of Valdosta, GA; two precious grandchildren, Isabelle Grace and Bentlie Clare; brother Randy Hanna (wife Jerri); sister Donna Rowan (husband Allen) as well as many nieces and nephews.

Sammy was a loving husband and father and was kind to everyone whose path he crossed. He was passionate about his work with CW Roberts Contracting, Inc. He dearly loved his family and his work family. The way Sammy lived his life impacted many people and he will be dearly missed.

Visitation was held Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Corinth Baptist Church in Hosford, FL immediately followed by services at 7:00 pm. Burial was at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL, 850-627-7677, was in charge of arrangements.

