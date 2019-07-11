MIDWAY- Ms. Sarah Lee Gee, 81 years of age, of Midway, FL, departed this life on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Quincy, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, three daughters, Cynthia Audain (Joel), Midway, FL, Jennifer Clayton (Larry), Jacksonville, FL, Sonja McCray, Midway, FL, Special Niece, Andreka Baker (Derrick), Quincy, FL, three brothers, Cecil Mathis (Victoria), Midway, FL, Jonathan Mathis (Linda), Tallahassee, FL, Frank Haskin (Barbara), Atlanta, GA Tallahassee, FL, four sisters, Johnnie Mae Lamb, Midway, FL, Hilda Jackson (George), Tallahassee, FL, Cynthia Herring, Midway, FL, Tracy Mathis, Tallahassee, FL and 6 grands; 10 great-grands. Visitation will be from 4 PM - 7 PM, Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Peter AME Church, Midway, FL with burial at St. John Cemetery, Midway, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, FL will be providing the service for the GEE family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from July 11 to Aug. 10, 2019