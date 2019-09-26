Shanesieya Nicole "Nikki" Jones

Service Information
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
236 Uptain Rd
Quincy, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John COGIC
Obituary
Shanesieya Nicole "Nikki" Jones, 34, of Quincy, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 11 am at St. John COGIC with burial at Floyd Chapel Cemetery in Tallahassee. Viewing will be from 9 am - 7 pm on Friday, September 26 at Evans Funeral Home. Family visitation will be from 6 – 8 pm on Friday, at 236 Uptain Rd in Quincy.
Nikki was employed with Popeye's of Quincy and a member of Power Ministries COGIC in Chattahoochee, FL. She is known by everyone for her infectious smile, a great sense of humor and most of all, the love that she HAS for her family and God.
Ms. Jones is survived by her loving fiancé, John Starks; the loves of her life (children), Zeniya, Isaiah, Zorianna, Elijah & LaChina; mother, Pansy Jones and a host of relatives including siblings, aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Sept. 26 to Oct. 25, 2019
