Ms. Shelly Ruth Brooks, 61 years of age of Quincy, FL. departed this life on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Quincy, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two daughters, Danyell L. Green, Tamera D. Green, both of Quincy, FL, one brother, Antonio D. Clark (Connie), Tallahassee, FL. Visitation will be from 4pm - 6pm, Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Dreams, Visions & Destiny Outreach Ministries, 648 Dewey Johnson Rd, Gretna, FL. 32332. Williams Funeral Home, Quincy, Florida.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Mar. 12 to Apr. 11, 2020