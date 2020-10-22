1/1
Sylvester Riles Sr
Sylvester Riles, Sr., 77, of Quincy, Florida, departed this life on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in
Quincy. A native of Gadsden County he was a member of Holy Temple of Miraculous Works in
Tallahassee, FL. Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Bradwell Memorial
Chapel, Quincy. Viewing will be 3:00 to 7:00 pm, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary, Quincy. Survivors include daughters, Cynthia Riles, Angela Riles, Marzett Riles, Stephanie Riles Marshall, Shantesha Riles, and Essence Riles Kirkland of Quincy, FL; son Sylvester Riles, Jr., Blountstown, FL; sisters, Della Favors, Bernice Martin, Mary Riles, Quincy, FL, Dorothy Sipp, Tampa, FL and Bernice Lee Riles, Palmetto, FL; brother-in-law, Bobby Carter, Quincy, FL; and sister-in-law, Deborah Carter Farlin, Quincy, FL.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
Bradwell Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Memories & Condolences

October 23, 2020
Rejoice for Sylvester has made the journey home. No more trouble of this world. We will miss his Fellowship he loved Jesus with all his heart.
Charles& Lillie Powell
Acquaintance
