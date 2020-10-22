Sylvester Riles, Sr., 77, of Quincy, Florida, departed this life on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in
Quincy. A native of Gadsden County he was a member of Holy Temple of Miraculous Works in
Tallahassee, FL. Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Bradwell Memorial
Chapel, Quincy. Viewing will be 3:00 to 7:00 pm, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary, Quincy. Survivors include daughters, Cynthia Riles, Angela Riles, Marzett Riles, Stephanie Riles Marshall, Shantesha Riles, and Essence Riles Kirkland of Quincy, FL; son Sylvester Riles, Jr., Blountstown, FL; sisters, Della Favors, Bernice Martin, Mary Riles, Quincy, FL, Dorothy Sipp, Tampa, FL and Bernice Lee Riles, Palmetto, FL; brother-in-law, Bobby Carter, Quincy, FL; and sister-in-law, Deborah Carter Farlin, Quincy, FL.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Oct. 22, 2020.